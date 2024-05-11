Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $610.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

