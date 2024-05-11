Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $120.33 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $120,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 94,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.19. 2,617,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

