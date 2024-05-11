Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

NYSE HR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

