Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on June 12th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Autoliv Price Performance
Autoliv stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 371,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $125.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Autoliv
In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
