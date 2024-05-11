Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 159,246 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund accounts for about 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 88,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,318. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

