Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $405.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,164. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

