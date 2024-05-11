Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Aramark Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.32.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

