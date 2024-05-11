Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PRGO
Perrigo Trading Down 1.0 %
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.