Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 782,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

