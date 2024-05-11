Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $262.76 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001291 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001342 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
