Verge (XVG) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $96.69 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,178.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00705855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00132165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00214512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

