Monero Price Tops $131.30 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $131.30 or 0.00214512 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $36.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,178.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00705855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00132165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,435,223 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.