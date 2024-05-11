Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $432.06 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $432.06 or 0.00705855 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.51 billion and $236.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,178.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,704,194 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

