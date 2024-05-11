SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.14% of SLM worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.1% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 357,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SLM by 967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 212,485 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 567,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

