Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 571,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,269,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after buying an additional 137,397 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 469,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $145.26. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $183.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

