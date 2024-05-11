BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

BK Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

BK Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,686. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

