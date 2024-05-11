Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.360 EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,256. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

