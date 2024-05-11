CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

CCL.B stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$70.73. The company had a trading volume of 327,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$70.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.60. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$74.49.

In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

