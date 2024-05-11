Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Suzano Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE SUZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.10.
About Suzano
