Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Suzano Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Suzano alerts:

About Suzano

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.