GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.0 %
GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 958,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $68.57.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
