Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Posts Earnings Results

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP stock remained flat at $37.75 during trading on Friday. 81,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,068.94. The stock has a market cap of $769.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Partners worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

