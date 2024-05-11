Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 267,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPH. Mizuho downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Suburban Propane Partners

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.