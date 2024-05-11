Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Solventum updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.100-6.400 EPS.

Solventum Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SOLV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,665. Solventum has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

