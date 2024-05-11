Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. Vinci has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.9262 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

