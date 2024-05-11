UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in April

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

UOLGY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

UOL Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. UOL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

