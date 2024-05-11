Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Increases By 685.7%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 685.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 4.3 %
TYCMY traded up C$1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.87. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$18.09 and a twelve month high of C$34.14.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.