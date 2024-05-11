Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Increases By 685.7%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 685.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 4.3 %

TYCMY traded up C$1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.87. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$18.09 and a twelve month high of C$34.14.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

