Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Decreases By 99.5%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

