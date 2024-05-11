Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in April

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
Shares of VEXTF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. 63,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.
About Vext Science
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Dividend King?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.