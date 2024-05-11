Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in April

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

Shares of VEXTF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. 63,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.

Get Vext Science alerts:

About Vext Science

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.