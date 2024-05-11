United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the April 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 19,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.68.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.