United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the April 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 19,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

