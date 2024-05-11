UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. UniCredit has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.22.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.