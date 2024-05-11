UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the April 15th total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. UniCredit has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.22.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

