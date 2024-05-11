Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 54.4%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
UBE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.45 during midday trading on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.
UBE Company Profile
