Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 54.4%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

UBE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.45 during midday trading on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Get UBE alerts:

UBE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.