Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its position in StoneCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 557,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 397,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,516,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 2,667,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

