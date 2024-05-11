Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 2,204 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 151.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.