Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 3,759 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Griffon Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $71.09. 533,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,342. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.