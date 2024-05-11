Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 1,976,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $641.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

