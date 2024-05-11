Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of ODP by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 843,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

