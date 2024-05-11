Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $363.94 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0357372 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $25,745,910.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

