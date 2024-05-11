Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.34 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $9.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00055274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

