dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.98

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $3,821.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001608 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00132397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,540 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98005717 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,569.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

