InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 226,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.