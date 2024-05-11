Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.510-2.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.