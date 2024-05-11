Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 601,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

