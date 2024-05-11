Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.42.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 649,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,631 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

