BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BrainsWay Trading Down 2.2 %
BWAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
