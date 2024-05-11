BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BrainsWay Trading Down 2.2 %

BWAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

