Merus’ (MRUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRUS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merus

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 1,074,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Merus by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.