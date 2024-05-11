Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $126,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

