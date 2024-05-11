Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,659. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

