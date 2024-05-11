Iams Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

