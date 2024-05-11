Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 6th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.97. 58,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares
In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,982.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
