Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,843. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $142.27 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.18.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

