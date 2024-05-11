Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.26. 228,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $382.70 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.